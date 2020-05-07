When it comes down to it, chicken thighs have more flavor than chicken breast—especially if you leave the skin-on.
According to the folks at delish.com, to grill skin-on chicken thighs, salt the thighs at least an hour ahead of cooking. This step is almost like a dry brine. It enhances the flavor of your meat and ensures the crispiest results possible. After liberally seasoning your chicken with salt, leave it uncovered in the fridge.
If this leaves your mouth drooling like it is mine, don't worry they shared the recipe so we can try it and see what we think. Give it a try and let me know what you think!
Here's the recipe and instructions: https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22022842/best-grilled-chicken-thighs-recipe/