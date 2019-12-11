Desserts
aol.com

Believe it or not, Christmas is only two weeks away. So if this survey is right, you've been dreaming about what you'll be eating that day for a solid week now.

According to this survey, the average person starts, "FANTASIZING" about Christmas desserts three weeks before the holiday. How crazy it that, not just planning but fantasizing.

And the four desserts people dream about the most are: Sugar cookies . . . carrot cake . . . pumpkin pie . . . and Danish Kringle. No fruitcake in this list at all.

Even though we're already thinking about dessert, the survey found there ARE seven other things we're anticipating even MORE for the holidays.

What are they? Time with family . . . dinners . . . parties . . . giving gifts . . . holiday music . . . decorating the Christmas tree . . . and holiday movies.

But apparently we're looking forward to dessert MORE than we're looking forward to feeling the holiday spirit . . . or having time off of work. 

(New York Post)

Tags

In other news

Holiday Desserts Get Us Dreaming

Holiday Desserts Get Us Dreaming

Believe it or not, Christmas is only two weeks away. So if this survey is right, you've been dreaming about what you'll be eating that day for a solid week now.

Dave's Video of the Day: Not Today!!!

Dave's Video of the Day: Not Today!!!

A mountain lion caught a deer by the neck and it seemed like the helpless animal was about to be his next meal. However, in a move that no one could have predicted, the deer fought off the big cat, and in less than a minute, was able to run off into the forest in Pine, Colorado.

Cheesy Candle

Cheesy Candle

As much as I love cheese, that is not exactly the smell that I want just randomly for my home . . . but hey, if you do, here's the just product for you.