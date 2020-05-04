Hilarious Food-Themed Masks

As the CDC recommends you keep your face covered in public amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it's a good idea that you have a healthy stock of masks to keep you and your family safe so as to avoid washing the same face covering over and over.
MaskClub was founded this month by Trevor George, who created the direct-to-consumer company so that dad isn't just wearing a boring plain old mask.
MaskClub works on a subscription model and you can sign up to receive a new mask every month for $9.99. You can also purchase a mask à la carte for $13.99. Best of all, for every mask sold, MaskClub will donate a medical-grade mask to a first responder through the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
There are 12 food-related masks in the Delish collection on MaskClub, pleasing everyone from those who love sweet to savory.