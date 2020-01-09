HoneyRacha

A few years ago, Heinz apparently decided that they were out of new material, so it was time to start releasing remixes.

And I guess it's worked. Now they sell a mix of mayo and ketchup called MayoChup, a mayo-mustard called MayoMust, the ketchup-ranch called Kranch and a mayo-barbecue mix called MayoCue.

Well here's their latest: Heinz just announced a new product called HoneyRacha. It's a mix between honey and Sriracha.

They're going to feature it in a Super Bowl ad, and it'll hit shelves soon. 

