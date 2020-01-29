Are you looking to do something a little different this year for Valentine's Day? Why not take your Valentine to Valentine here in Nebraska?!

Tim Trudell of Travel Awaits has 6 reason why you should think about it.

1. It's Unabashedly Romantic

2. It's Steeped in History

3. It's Naturally Beautiful

4. You Can Kayak down the Niobrara River

5. The Food is Fantastic

6. You Can Stay at a Cozy Lodge or Guest Ranch

Whether you grab a bite at the Peppermill and Valentine Lounge or Bunkhouse Restaurant and Saloon you'll find some delectable dishes. There are State Parks to explore or stop by the Post Office and have your envelope or post card stamped with a special post mark. There are all kinds of things to do and enjoy. 

Find out more from Tim right here: https://www.travelawaits.com/2489076/valentine-nebraska/?fbclid=IwAR20pbR_F1ahRelk8FNoBcMRXgXx0fUmYgDLD5pzWaOxzGi5oT-ZZ1ugU10

 

