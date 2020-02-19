  • Dave Williams

Harry Styles made an appearance on the BRIT Awards Tuesday over in London to perform his song “Falling.”

During his performance, he stood on a stage covered in water — with more water pouring out of a grand piano — as he crooned the ballad. It went better than his Valentine's Day.

Harry was held up at knife-point and the robber demanded his money. Harry handed over some money, and luckily the guy just took it and ran off. 

A so-called "source" says, quote, "He played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards."

Harry though hasn't commented on the altercation. It's been a pretty rough week for Harry. The following day, on Saturday, his ex Caroline Flack was found dead in London of an apparent suicide. His BRIT Award performance paid tribute to her at the BRIT Awards last night.

Tags

In other news

Harry Styles

Harry Styles

Harry Styles made an appearance on the BRIT Awards Tuesday over in London to perform his song “Falling.”

‘Amazing Stories’: Reboot

‘Amazing Stories’: Reboot

Do you remember Steven Spielberg’s quirky, cult Eighties hit Amazing Stories?! I loved it, there were some really cool and interesting stories that he told with it.

Watch "The Man" from Taylor Swift

Watch "The Man" from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has released a live video of her song “The Man,” recorded during a performance last September at Paris’ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix.

Dave's Video of the Day: Oreo Love

Dave's Video of the Day: Oreo Love

This is a cute video that's been making the rounds. It's a little girl in a grocery store loading her tiny shopping cart with bag after bag of Oreo Minis.  

Sonic the Hedgehog Runs away with #1

Sonic the Hedgehog Runs away with #1

"Sonic the Hedgehog" hit theaters this weekend, and made an estimated $57 million. That was easily enough to be the #1 movie.  It has a projected four-day total of $68 million, if you include the whole Presidents' Day weekend.