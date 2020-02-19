Harry Styles made an appearance on the BRIT Awards Tuesday over in London to perform his song “Falling.”
During his performance, he stood on a stage covered in water — with more water pouring out of a grand piano — as he crooned the ballad. It went better than his Valentine's Day.
Harry was held up at knife-point and the robber demanded his money. Harry handed over some money, and luckily the guy just took it and ran off.
A so-called "source" says, quote, "He played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards."
Harry though hasn't commented on the altercation. It's been a pretty rough week for Harry. The following day, on Saturday, his ex Caroline Flack was found dead in London of an apparent suicide. His BRIT Award performance paid tribute to her at the BRIT Awards last night.