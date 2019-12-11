  • Dave Williams

As Harry Styles guest hosted the Tuesday night episode of The Late Late Show, he calls the man he's going to be filling in for, James Corden, to commute to work together.

On the way, James offered up words of advice, and the two sing "Watermelon Sugar" in a mini-version of Carpool Karaoke. He got to do the monologue on the show where he talked about the impeachment and he played "Spill Your Guts" with guest and former flame Kendall Jenner.

Harry capped off his guest host duties by also serving as musical guest, performing “Adore You” from Fine Line, out Friday December 13th

Tags

In other news

Harry Styles Does Carpool Karaoke

Harry Styles Does Carpool Karaoke

As Harry Styles guest hosted the Tuesday night episode of The Late Late Show, he calls the man he's going to be filling in for, James Corden, to commute to work together.

Holiday Desserts Get Us Dreaming

Holiday Desserts Get Us Dreaming

Believe it or not, Christmas is only two weeks away. So if this survey is right, you've been dreaming about what you'll be eating that day for a solid week now.

Dave's Video of the Day: Not Today!!!

Dave's Video of the Day: Not Today!!!

A mountain lion caught a deer by the neck and it seemed like the helpless animal was about to be his next meal. However, in a move that no one could have predicted, the deer fought off the big cat, and in less than a minute, was able to run off into the forest in Pine, Colorado.

Cheesy Candle

Cheesy Candle

As much as I love cheese, that is not exactly the smell that I want just randomly for my home . . . but hey, if you do, here's the just product for you.