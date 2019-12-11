Harry Styles Does Carpool Karaoke

As Harry Styles guest hosted the Tuesday night episode of The Late Late Show, he calls the man he's going to be filling in for, James Corden, to commute to work together.
On the way, James offered up words of advice, and the two sing "Watermelon Sugar" in a mini-version of Carpool Karaoke. He got to do the monologue on the show where he talked about the impeachment and he played "Spill Your Guts" with guest and former flame Kendall Jenner.
Harry capped off his guest host duties by also serving as musical guest, performing “Adore You” from Fine Line, out Friday December 13th