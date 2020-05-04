Happy Star Wars Day & More May Celebrations!!

Even though lots of things have been cancelled because of the crisis, there's still PLENTY to look forward to in May . . .like that today is Star Wars Day!! Yes, May the Fourth Be With You.
Anyway here are some others things happening this month.
1. Parts of the country will start to reopen as states slowly relax their stay-at-home orders. The hope is that if it's done with enough planning and care, we won't see a massive resurgence of the virus.
2. For high school and college seniors missing out on a graduation ceremony this year, there are a couple salutes to the Class of 2020 going down this month.
Instagram and Facebook are hosting a livestream on May 15th with a bunch of celebrities, including Miley Cyrus and Awkwafina . . . and Oprah will give the commencement address.
And LeBron James is hosting a one-hour special called "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020" that will air on several TV channels, streaming platforms, and social media sites on Saturday, May 16th.
3. The new streaming service HBO Max launches on the 27th. It'll include all the shows and movies on HBO, plus new original programming, and reruns of popular shows like "Friends", "The Big Bang Theory", and "South Park".
4. And finally the holidays. The big ones are Cinco de Mayo, which is on Tuesday . . . Mother's Day on Sunday the 10th . . . and Memorial Day on the 25th.
AND....National Eat What You Want Day on the 11th . . . National Pizza Party Day on the 15th . . . National Brother's Day on the 24th . . . and National Wine Day on the 25th. And it's never been more important to celebrate International Nurses Day on May 12th.