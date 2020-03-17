Happy St. Patrick's Day

Whether you’re Irish or not, chances are you’ve celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at some point in your life. People of all backgrounds love to go to St. Patrick’s Day parades. Everywhere you go people wear green clothing, and decorate with shamrocks.
Though the day has morphed over the years into more of a secular celebration, St. Patrick’s Day was originally a religious holiday intended to commemorate the life of St. Patrick, the man credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland.
