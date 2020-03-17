St Patty Day
Whether you’re Irish or not, chances are you’ve celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at some point in your life. People of all backgrounds love to go to St. Patrick’s Day parades. Everywhere you go people wear green clothing, and decorate with shamrocks.

Though the day has morphed over the years into more of a secular celebration, St. Patrick’s Day was originally a religious holiday intended to commemorate the life of St. Patrick, the man credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland.

Read more about the Holiday from the Farmers Almanac: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/st-patricks-day

Grants to deal with Coronavirus?

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah on Monday outlined a list of proposals to address the coronavirus outbreak, including giving all American adults $1,000 in response to fallout from the spread of the disease.

Happy St. Patrick's Day

The Pretenders New Song

I've got great news for fans of The Pretenders, they unveiled a new ballad about an obsessive crush, “The Buzz,” that will appear on their upcoming album, Hate for Sale, out May 1st via BMG.

'Onward' Stays at #1

The coronavirus kept people away from movie theaters this past weekend. Ticket sales in North America hit the lowest levels in more than TWO DECADES, generating just $55.3 million total.

PBS Streaming Ken Burns’ ‘Baseball’ for Free

With all professional sports being postponed for the next couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic, PBS is allowing fans to share in America’s pastime by making Ken Burns’ 1994 documentary series Baseball available to stream for free.

Dave's Video of the Day: Safe Distance Disc

A man at the Testaccio Market in Rome, Italy, wore a wide-rimmed disk hung around his waist to ensure other people stay one meter away from him as per Italy's new coronavirus guidelines, as the country remained on lockdown. 