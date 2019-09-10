Happy in Hawaii

While we may all be happy to be living in the U.S.A., some of us are apparently having a better time than others. That's according to a new survey that ranks the Happiest States in America.
WalletHub crunched the numbers, with the whizzes at the financial site looking at data across 31 categories, including sports participation, income growth, number of sleep hours, number of work hours, income, rate of divorce, safety, unemployment rate, and even the rate of suicide. Hawaii ultimately topped the list of the happiest states, while West Virginia ranked last.
Utah took second place, according to the poll, with Minnesota, California, and, surprisingly, New Jersey rounding out the top five.
Here are the Top 10 finishers in WalletHub's Happiest States in America poll:
1. Hawaii
2. Utah
3. Minnesota
4. California
5. New Jersey
6. Idaho
7. Massachusetts
8. Maryland
9. Nebraska
10. Connecticut
...and the least happy states, according to WalletHub
41. Missouri
42. Tennessee
43. Oklahoma
44. Alabama
45. Kentucky
46. Louisiana
47. Mississippi
48. Alaska
49. Arkansas
50. West Virginia