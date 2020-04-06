Happy Birthday Lucky!

Lucky
Lucky, an Asian elephant who resides at the San Antonio Zoo, turned 60 on Sunday, reaching an age more than a decade older than her species' average life expectancy.
 
The zoo celebrated Lucky's birthday on Facebook Live, showing off her exhibit decked out in edible decorations and birthday signs as well as a massive cake made from vegetables and fruits.

Lucky has been at the San Antonio Zoo since 1962. She's known by her keepers as being one of the sweetest and most laid-back elephants at the zoo. The big girl is a fan of treats and playing fetch. 

