Hand Washing is Up

It's hard to gauge just how many ways this pandemic will permanently change society . . . but it's hard to imagine we'll ever go back to lazy hand washing again.
Because according to a new survey, Americans are becoming hand washing FANATICS.
Check this out . . .
90% of people say they're washing their hands more frequently or longer.
78% wash their hands thoroughly at least six times a day . . . that's up from 37% who did that before the outbreak.
And 20% of people now scrub their hands at least 16 TIMES a day, or roughly once an hour.
Also, 88% of people say they're going to keep up their new hand washing habits once the pandemic is over.