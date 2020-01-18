Hulk
A North Carolina family were stunned when their white German shepherd gave birth to a lime green puppy.  

Shana Stamey said her family's dog, Gypsy, had a litter of eight puppies Friday, and the fourth arrival, a boy, came out with a distinct color.  

"He was lime green," Stamey said. Suzanne Cianciulli, a veterinarian technician at Junaluska Animal Hospital, said puppies are sometimes born green when their fur is stained by meconium, stool from an infant mammal in the womb. Veterinarians said the green color will eventually fade, and the puppy, named Hulk, will likely end up with a white coat. 

