Google Helping Kids at Home

Google will provide Chromebook laptops and over 100,000 WiFi access points throughout California for a minimum of three months for free to help students continue their education remotely amid the pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom announced late last week.
“Google stepped up in a big way. Google announced, we’re announcing, with Google, a partnership (to provide) 100,000 points of access to improve WiFi and broadband capacity… and not only access to the internet, but quality access to the internet, they’re providing minimum three months free of high-quality internet throughout the state of California.”
Newsom said that Google also announced “thousands of Chromebooks they will also be making available” to students who need help getting the tech they need to learn from home. Newsom did not clarify how many of the laptops will be provided.