Did you know that the average American carries out five good deeds a month, that's according to a new survey. Whether it be helping someone with directions (66 percent) or holding the door open for a stranger (65 percent), it really is true that the smallest thing can make a big difference to someone.
Over half (53 percent) of those surveyed have even gone so far as to pay for a stranger’s meal. Other good deeds people have carried out within the past year include: helping someone carry their groceries home (55 percent), picking up litter or garbage (53 percent) and giving change to a panhandler (47 percent). The study examined American’s charitable habits ahead of Giving Tuesday – a national day devoted to giving back.
People are more willing to give back after being on the receiving end of someone else’s good deed – approximately 20 percent more likely in fact. After being on the receiving end of someone paying it forward, 88 percent of respondents said they then returned the favor to a stranger.