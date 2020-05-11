nurse
burnabynow.com

A steady diet of stressful news from the coronavirus pandemic is stressing many people out.

They're feeling upset, anxious and need to get away. A poll shows that while nearly 9 in 10 Americans are following pandemic news either very or fairly closely, most people say they need to take breaks. Those breaks can mean an old sitcom, walking the dog or a boat ride.

Experts say prolonged exposure to stressful news can have negative impacts on mental health and even physical health in the long term. Some news organizations are recognizing the need to leaven the grim news with something positive.

Tags

In other news

Go Ahead, Step Away

Go Ahead, Step Away

A steady diet of stressful news from the coronavirus pandemic is stressing many people out.

Hot Dogs......Peanuts!

Hot Dogs......Peanuts!

COVID-19 has basically shut down EVERYTHING for six weeks, and we're beginning to hear stories about how the ripple effect is hitting places you might never have considered.

Dave's Video of the Day: Reunited

Dave's Video of the Day: Reunited

Jessica Cristofolini, 24, from Mezzocorona, Italy, was able to visit her boyfriend Fabrizio Bottamedi, 27, as the country lifted lock-down restrictions last Monday.

Lady Gaga Announces Album Release Date

Lady Gaga Announces Album Release Date

After scrapping the original release date for her new album because of the coronavirus, Lady Gaga has announced that her sixth studio release will be out on May 29.