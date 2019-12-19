Santa Letter
A little girl has gone viral online after writing a cute letter to Santa Claus. Nine-year-old Emilia Burgio was asked by her parents to write a wish list for Santa.  

The young girl said she spent some time "thinking long and hard" about what she wanted before putting pen to paper. Her father expected her to produce at least 10 ideas for gifts, but he got a big surprise when she handed him the note. On the piece of paper, Emilia who lives in Wandsworth, South London, had claimed she already had everything she needed for Christmas and thanked Santa for his time. Her letter read: "To Santa, I have been thinking long and hard what I want for Christmas. And realized that I have everything already the best family and friend already. But there is one or two things I would like please, but only if you have time because I know you will already have a lot to do. Thank you for your time."  

Emilia then admitted that the two things she'd really like were roller skates and the Scarlet and Ivy series of books. The girl's father, who did not want to be named, said the letter was "very touching" to read. He added: "It made us feel we are doing something right. She is very sensitive and very concerned about what other people are thinking. "It was really rewarding to read as a parent."

