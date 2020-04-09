Get Paid to Watch TV

Watching TV
nbc.com

There are a lot of us Americans just sitting around at home . . . staring at the TV . . . waiting for the coronavirus to pack up and KICK ROCKS. So, wouldn't it be cool if you could get paid for doing . . . just that?

CableTV.com is looking to hire FIVE people . . . who will watch EVERY episode of ANY show of their choosing, regardless of how long it'll take, for $2,000. 

You'll also get some additional perks, like a free year of your preferred streaming service, and a $100 gift card you can use to have food delivered while you "work."

All you have to do to apply is pick your show, and answer a few questions.

You do need to be 18, and be an active social media user. And if you're hired, all you gotta do is watch TV, and post about it on Instagram or Twitter. The deadline to apply is April 20th.

They say you CAN choose anything from "Freaks and Geeks", which only lasted one season . . . up to "The Simpsons", which has nearly 700 episodes.

