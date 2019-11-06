George Michael's New Music

So nearly three years after his death, George Michael has a posthumous single called “This Is How (We Want You to Get High)." The track will be released as part of the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Last Christmas.
The song itself was first written in 2012, then later recorded at London’s Air Studios, with finishing touches done in 2015 during Michael’s final recording sessions.
George had met and worked with Emma Thompson on the film and discussed many treatments involved in the movie and gave her his blessing before he passed on Christmas Day 2016.