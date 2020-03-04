Genesis Reunion

On Tuesday morning, Genesis announced a 10-date reunion tour of the U.K. and Ireland. It’s going to be their first tour since 2007, as well as their first time playing since Phil Collins suffered nerve damage that makes it impossible for him to drum or even stand for long periods of time. This tour will also be the first with Phil’s teenage son Nic on drums.
As of right now there aren't plans to bring the tour here to the U.S. but it's still an exciting thing to see. It’s quite reasonable to expect that this show will go around the globe in 2021, but that’s just speculation right now.