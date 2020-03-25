Gaga Shelves New Album

Lady Gaga has shelved her forthcoming album “Chromatica” for now, saying it's not the right time amid a global fight with the coronavirus.
Gaga said Tuesday on her social media pages that while art can help heal, she just doesn't feel the time is right for the record, which was set to be released April 10. The release will be rescheduled for later this year. Gaga says she had planned a surprise set at the already postponed Coachella festival for the album.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, meanwhile, has found a new date. The show whose May 2 date was postponed has been reset for Nov. 7.