Lady Gaga
goodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga has shelved her forthcoming album “Chromatica” for now, saying it's not the right time amid a global fight with the coronavirus. 

Gaga said Tuesday on her social media pages that while art can help heal, she just doesn't feel the time is right for the record, which was set to be released April 10. The release will be rescheduled for later this year. Gaga says she had planned a surprise set at the already postponed Coachella festival for the album.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, meanwhile, has found a new date. The show whose May 2 date was postponed has been reset for Nov. 7. 

Tags

In other news

Gaga Shelves New Album

Gaga Shelves New Album

Lady Gaga has shelved her forthcoming album “Chromatica” for now, saying it's not the right time amid a global fight with the coronavirus. 

TCM Brings Festival to You

TCM Brings Festival to You

The 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival may have been canceled, but the film-loving folks at Turner Classic Movies have decided to take the festival into your home instead.

More Movies Pushed Back

More Movies Pushed Back

Warner Bros. says Tuesday it is delaying the summer release of “Wonder Woman 1984” and removed the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's “In the Heights” from its schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.With much of Hollywood's spring release calendar already vacated due to the virus, major su…

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson ‘Feeling Better’

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson ‘Feeling Better’

Sunday night Tom Hanks took to Twitter and announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson “feel better” two weeks after their first coronavirus symptoms began showing. He encouraged his followers to practice social distancing and reassured them that “this, too, shall pass.”

Quarantine Cakes?

Quarantine Cakes?

A California bakery is promoting safe behaviors during the coronavirus pandemic by selling "Quarantine Cakes" bearing messages including "wash your hands."  

Thinking Outside the Gym

Thinking Outside the Gym

People around the country who are self-isolating or maintaining social distance during the coronavirus outbreak have to think outside the gym when it comes to their fitness routines.

Stop Flushing These 5 Items!!

Stop Flushing These 5 Items!!

Because of the overly the top toilet paper runs people have made this month, some of us still don't have enough. And it's led to a lot of toilet paper "alternatives" being flushed. 