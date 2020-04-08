  • YouTube

There's a hospital in New York that holds a very special place in the hearts of comedian Jim Gaffigan and his wife, Jeannie Gaffigan.

Manhattan's Mt. Sinai Hospital is where Jeannie had a near-fatal brain tumor removed in 2017. She credits her life to the doctors and nurses there, which is why she and her husband are trying to give back to medical personnel on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
 
The couple has started a fundraising effort to deliver food to hospitals across New York City's five boroughs through their nonprofit organization, The Imagine Society.
 
For Jim and Jeannie, wanting to help throughout this health crisis is why they've also invited people into their home for a virtual dinner every night on YouTube.

