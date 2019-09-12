Full Moon this Friday the 13th

Full Moon
NASA/Bill Dunford

If Friday the 13th already makes you a little jumpy, you should know that the one coming up this Friday might feel a little creepier than usual.

A full Harvest Moon will light up the night sky on the 13th.   

NASA says that the combination of the Harvest Moon and Friday the 13th makes the occasion ultra rare.

The last time a full moon happened on Friday the 13th was in October 2000.  You won't see another on the 13th again until 2049.

A Harvest Moon, the final full moon before the Autumnal Equinox, typically heralds the end of summer.  Traditionally, a Harvest Moon would alert farmers to begin preparing for the leaner winter months.

However, to modern-day horror fans, the full moon symbolizes something different.  In the movie Friday the 13th, the murderous spirit of Jason Vorhees haunted Camp Crystal Lake under the light of a full moon.

