Full Moon Crazy?

We've all heard this since we were kids when things are a little weird or crazy that there must be a full moon. Well, is it true or just one of those old wives tales?

It's not a new thing because the idea that a full Moon can drive people mad is actually a really old one. The word “lunatic,” and its relatives “loon” and “loony,” derive from the Latin word “luna,” meaning “Moon.”

Science has taken the question of the full Moon’s effects head on. In fact there have been a number of studies examining the various claims. Nearly all of them have come up empty, though. All have either found no correlation between the Moon and human behavior or were later debunked by other studies that questioned their methods.

So I think we can say no it's not the full moon making things a little extra wacky from time to time.

Read more on this subject from the Farmers Almanac: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/full-moons-people-crazy-12157

Do you live with some very messy people? If so then you are going to sympathize with this and totally understand where the mom was coming from. 

Get ready America, James Bond is coming to SNL in March. OK it's actually actor Daniel Craig but it should be pretty good!

York Peppermint Patties are a great refreshing treat, especially when you are craving a dark chocolate, minty treat. Plus, the round candies give you delicious minty breath, so they'll be great to have on hand Valentine's Day if your sweetie will be around. 

This father-son moment from England sees them in a car and their dashboard cam films a reckless driver nearly clipping their front bumper. A nearby cop sees the whole thing and pulls the other driver over.