Frozen Pizza Hoarding

So we've had to deal with a shortage of toilet paper and a lack of hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic, there's one coveted item that's also been flying out of stores: frozen pizza!!
That's right, panicked shoppers have not only been stocking up on canned tuna, they've also been grabbing piles of boxed pizza to put into their freezers, operating under the assumption that frozen pizza can hardly go bad. Plus, pizza is undeniably a major comfort food, so while it should come as no surprise that you can still find fresh produce in the grocery store, frozen pizza is a much rarer find.
So, what to do if your grocery store is indefinitely out of frozen pizza? You could always make your own pizza. It's actually easier than you may think.