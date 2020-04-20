Frozen Pizza
washingtonpost.com

So we've had to deal with a shortage of toilet paper and a lack of hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic, there's one coveted item that's also been flying out of stores: frozen pizza!!

That's right, panicked shoppers have not only been stocking up on canned tuna, they've also been grabbing piles of boxed pizza to put into their freezers, operating under the assumption that frozen pizza can hardly go bad. Plus, pizza is undeniably a major comfort food, so while it should come as no surprise that you can still find fresh produce in the grocery store, frozen pizza is a much rarer find.

So, what to do if your grocery store is indefinitely out of frozen pizza? You could always make your own pizza. It's actually easier than you may think.

Jimmy Fallon, the Roots & First Responders

Jimmy and The Roots to perform a social distancing version of Men Without Hats' "The Safety Dance" with instruments made from household items for One World: Together At Home Special.

Frozen Pizza Hoarding

Starbucks Looking to Re-Open

Starbucks has taken some of the most drastic action during the pandemic . . . they shut down all of their stores without drive-thrus on March 20th.  

Hand Washing is Up

It's hard to gauge just how many ways this pandemic will permanently change society . . . but it's hard to imagine we'll ever go back to lazy hand washing again.