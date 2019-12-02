  • Dave Williams

"Frozen 2" didn't slow down in its second week out . . . raking in another $123.7 million over the five-day holiday weekend. That's a Thanksgiving record. "Knives Out" was a distant second . . . but it still beat expectations with $41.7 million.

Here's the Top 10 for the traditional three-day weekend . . .

 1. "Frozen 2" - $85.3 Million 

 2. NEW: "Knives Out" - $27 Million. $41.7 million, when you include the extended holiday weekend.

 3. "Ford v. Ferrari" - $13.2 million

 4. "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" - $11.8 million

 5. NEW: "Queen & Slim" - $11.7 million. Up to $15.8 million, when you include the extended holiday weekend.

 6. "21 Bridges" - $5.8 million

 7. "Playing with Fire" - $4.2 million

 8. "Midway" - $4 million

 9. "Joker" - $2 million 

10. "Last Christmas" - $1.98 million 

 (Box Office Mojo)

'Frozen 2' Keeps it's Icy Hold on #1

**Online Extra - Coldplay BBC Session

Coldplay stopped by BBC Radio 1 to perform a selection of old and new songs, as well as a cover of Crystal Waters’ pop hit “Gypsy Woman.” The band played two new tracks, “Orphans” and “Arabesque,” off their recent album Everyday Life. The musicians also took on older number “Lovers in Japan.”

You Want Me To Eat What?!

If you're thinking about a new diet as your New Year's resolution . . . well, I suppose this could be an option?

Alexa in the Christmas Spirit

Amazon is helping to ramp-up the Christmas excitement this year by playing a daily message from Father Christmas to little ones who talk to Amazon Alexa.

Dave's Video of the Day: Ornery Pig

A live news report on the Good Morning Greece show was brought to an abrupt standstill as the reporter Lazos Mantikos was accosted by a large sow. The pig could be seen headbutting and biting the unfortunate reporter as he attempted to deliver his report from the town of Kineta, which has be…

A Couple Surprised their Denny's Waitress

There's waitress down in Galveston, Texas that sure has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Adrianna Edwards works a Denny's and walks over four hours to and from work.