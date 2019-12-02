'Frozen 2' Keeps it's Icy Hold on #1

"Frozen 2" didn't slow down in its second week out . . . raking in another $123.7 million over the five-day holiday weekend. That's a Thanksgiving record. "Knives Out" was a distant second . . . but it still beat expectations with $41.7 million.
Here's the Top 10 for the traditional three-day weekend . . .
1. "Frozen 2" - $85.3 Million
2. NEW: "Knives Out" - $27 Million. $41.7 million, when you include the extended holiday weekend.
3. "Ford v. Ferrari" - $13.2 million
4. "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" - $11.8 million
5. NEW: "Queen & Slim" - $11.7 million. Up to $15.8 million, when you include the extended holiday weekend.
6. "21 Bridges" - $5.8 million
7. "Playing with Fire" - $4.2 million
8. "Midway" - $4 million
9. "Joker" - $2 million
10. "Last Christmas" - $1.98 million