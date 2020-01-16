Ford wants to fit 80 percent of its 2020 vehicles with technology that warns drivers about upcoming road accidents, bad weather and traffic jams.  

It is rolling out its Local Hazard Information Technology (LHI) after a successful European trial of the tech on its Ford Puma. The system pools data from other connected road users, emergency services and the authorities and beams it from the cloud directly to the car. Alerts pop up on the car's dashboard display warning the driver about what lies around the corner. The US car manufacturer says the system will make use of information from other Ford cars to alert other users. Vehicles equipped with the FordPass Connect embedded modem - which links to the cloud via a 4G connection - will automatically share information with other users. A variety of events will send an alert, including airbag deployment, activation of hazard warning lights and windscreen wipers use.  

Ford claims the service could also be used for everything from freak hailstorms, to sudden flooding or even landslides. Data from external sources will also be curated and distributed, including official police notifications. Unlike current apps that require manual input, this will all be done autonomously.  

Tags

In other news

The Boston Molasses Disaster

The Boston Molasses Disaster

Have you heard of the Great Molasses Flood that struck Boston on January 15, 1919? This tragedy is one that almost seems made up. But it’s a true tale!

Oreo 'Most Stuf' Returning

Oreo 'Most Stuf' Returning

The makers of Oreo cookies apparently won’t rest until we’re all just human-sized sacks of flesh filled with Stuf.  

Ford Wants To Assist Drivers

Ford Wants To Assist Drivers

Ford wants to fit 80 percent of its 2020 vehicles with technology that warns drivers about upcoming road accidents, bad weather and traffic jams.  

Dave's Video of the Day: Dog vs Crab

Dave's Video of the Day: Dog vs Crab

This dog Stink, a Jack Russell terrier mix who loves the beach, encountered a crab while on his beach adventures. Stink was walking around exploring the beach, when a hidden crab surprised him with a sneak attack, snapping away with his crab claws.

Bon Jovi Going on Tour

Bon Jovi Going on Tour

Bon Jovi have scheduled a North American tour for this summer in support of their upcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020.

New 'Black Widow' Trailer

New 'Black Widow' Trailer

If you happened to be watching the the National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers on ESPN last night then you got to see the new trailer for Black Widow.