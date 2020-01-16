Ford Wants To Assist Drivers

Ford wants to fit 80 percent of its 2020 vehicles with technology that warns drivers about upcoming road accidents, bad weather and traffic jams.
It is rolling out its Local Hazard Information Technology (LHI) after a successful European trial of the tech on its Ford Puma. The system pools data from other connected road users, emergency services and the authorities and beams it from the cloud directly to the car. Alerts pop up on the car's dashboard display warning the driver about what lies around the corner. The US car manufacturer says the system will make use of information from other Ford cars to alert other users. Vehicles equipped with the FordPass Connect embedded modem - which links to the cloud via a 4G connection - will automatically share information with other users. A variety of events will send an alert, including airbag deployment, activation of hazard warning lights and windscreen wipers use.
Ford claims the service could also be used for everything from freak hailstorms, to sudden flooding or even landslides. Data from external sources will also be curated and distributed, including official police notifications. Unlike current apps that require manual input, this will all be done autonomously.