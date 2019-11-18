'Ford v Ferrari' Races to #1

"Ford v. Ferrari" won the box office with a $31 million debut. "Charlie's Angels" bombed . . . making only $8.6 million in its first week!
Here's the Top 10 . . .
1. NEW: "Ford v. Ferrari" - $31 million
2. "Midway" - $8.8 million
3. NEW: "Charlie's Angels" - $8.6 million
4. "Playing with Fire" - $8.55 million
5. "Last Christmas" - $6.7 million
6. "Doctor Sleep" - $6.2 million
7. NEW: "The Good Liar" - $5.7 million
8. "Joker" - $5.6 million
9. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" - $5.2 million
10. "Harriet" - $4.8 million