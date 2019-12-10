Floppy Disk
It seems Steve Job's signature is worth more than meets the eye. 

Get this, a 1988 floppy disk with the Apple co-founders autograph across the front in black felt ink sold for $84,000 at auction. The disk contains Macintosh System Tools 6.0 software and was originally estimated to have a value of $7,500 – less than 10 percent of the final sale. The floppy disk went on sale at the RR Auction with a minimum bid of $1,000.  

Another retro Apple product was auctioned off a few days ago and raked in a pretty penny as well. It was an original Apple Macintosh, which is one of two only surviving prototypes that sold for $150,075 with the buyer's premium. 

As much as I love cheese, that is not exactly the smell that I want just randomly for my home . . . but hey, if you do, here's the just product for you.

A blessed California waitress was the recipient of a huge gift when a customer tipped her $1,000 after the restaurant she worked at had to close for a week.  

Ironically the day "Sesame Street" received its Kennedy Center Honor, the man who gave voice to two of the most popular characters on the children's TV series died. There's no word on the cause of death, but his family says he'd been living with a "movement disorder" called dystonia for some time.