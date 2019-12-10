It seems Steve Job's signature is worth more than meets the eye.
Get this, a 1988 floppy disk with the Apple co-founders autograph across the front in black felt ink sold for $84,000 at auction. The disk contains Macintosh System Tools 6.0 software and was originally estimated to have a value of $7,500 – less than 10 percent of the final sale. The floppy disk went on sale at the RR Auction with a minimum bid of $1,000.
Another retro Apple product was auctioned off a few days ago and raked in a pretty penny as well. It was an original Apple Macintosh, which is one of two only surviving prototypes that sold for $150,075 with the buyer's premium.