FGF - Reunited

  • Dave Williams

Last Saturday Delta Air Lines reunited a 1-year-old named Kenley, with her doll after she lost it while traveling between Hartford, Connecticut and Atlanta.

It wasn't an ordinary doll: It was a "daddy doll," it's one with an image of her father, who is currently deployed, on it. It also has a speaker that plays a recorded message from him.

Delta found it and made sure he got home safely and also sent some gifts for Kenley too including a stuffed plane that's a perfect buddy for her and her daddy doll.

Read the touching story from USA Today here: https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2020/02/10/delta-air-lines-reunites-toddler-military-daddy-doll/4712684002/

