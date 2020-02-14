FGF - Reunited

Last Saturday Delta Air Lines reunited a 1-year-old named Kenley, with her doll after she lost it while traveling between Hartford, Connecticut and Atlanta.
It wasn't an ordinary doll: It was a "daddy doll," it's one with an image of her father, who is currently deployed, on it. It also has a speaker that plays a recorded message from him.
Delta found it and made sure he got home safely and also sent some gifts for Kenley too including a stuffed plane that's a perfect buddy for her and her daddy doll.
Read the touching story from USA Today here: https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2020/02/10/delta-air-lines-reunites-toddler-military-daddy-doll/4712684002/