Agent Brenda
Juneau Empire

Have we ever seen this? A TSA agent in the news for touching someone APPROPRIATELY?

Brenda Irizarry works for the TSA at Juneau International Airport in Alaska. And she was at work last week when she heard people yelling for help.

It turned out a 26-year-old woman with special needs was CHOKING on what turned out to be a grape. And EMTs weren't there yet.

So Brenda did the Heimlich maneuver . . . and saved her life.

The woman's parents wrote a letter to a newspaper in Juneau, because they wanted Brenda to get credit for it.

And the TSA released a statement this week praising her for her "quick action."

(Juneau Empire / TSA)

