Feel Good Friday: Tracy Morgan

Tracy said that the nurse encouraged Morgan during his difficult recovery. "She said, 'Everything's gonna be alright,'" he said. "She would take me outside and read and let me be outside in the air. I was so angry, I was so scared."
Domingo works in the brain trauma unit at Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, which tweeted pictures of Morgan presenting her with the award.
The actor returned to the stage almost a year and a half after the accident and in 2015 talked to Complex magazine about his life. Morgan is currently starring in the TBS comedy, "The Last O.G."