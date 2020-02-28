Tracy

Can you believe that it's been six years since Tracy Morgan was critically injured in a car crash?

Even years after he has not forgotten a woman who helped care for him. Tracy honored Gina Domingo with the "Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing." 

Tracy said that the nurse encouraged Morgan during his difficult recovery. "She said, 'Everything's gonna be alright,'" he said. "She would take me outside and read and let me be outside in the air. I was so angry, I was so scared."
 
Domingo works in the brain trauma unit at Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, which tweeted pictures of Morgan presenting her with the award.
 
The actor returned to the stage almost a year and a half after the accident and in 2015 talked to Complex magazine about his life. Morgan is currently starring in the TBS comedy, "The Last O.G." 

Tags

In other news

Feel Good Friday: Tracy Morgan

Feel Good Friday: Tracy Morgan

Can you believe that it's been six years since Tracy Morgan was critically injured in a car crash?Even years after he has not forgotten a woman who helped care for him. Tracy honored Gina Domingo with the "Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing." 

American Horror Story 10 is Coming

American Horror Story 10 is Coming

Hold on to your couch because Season 10 of American Horror Story has officially been teased, and all your favorite regulars are back: Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock. The newest name on the cast list though? Ma…

Coronavirus Now Hurting Corona Sales

Coronavirus Now Hurting Corona Sales

It really kind of seems like this has been the week where Americans finally started taking the coronavirus threat seriously. And of course  we don't want ANYTHING to do with it. It's nasty!

They Pay What For That?

They Pay What For That?

So do think "man my rent/mortgage is just way too high!" Well think again and be glad you're not in this boat.

Canceling the Olympics?

Canceling the Olympics?

There is a possibility of the IOC cancelling the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That's because if by late May the coronavirus outbreak is deemed too dangerous to go ahead with the original schedule that may be the only choice, according to International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

MayoRacha is Here!

MayoRacha is Here!

How many of you remember when Heinz got a lot of publicity a few years ago when they released a combo of mayo and ketchup called MayoChup? Apparently that taste of fame has made them go condiment MASH-UP CRAZY.