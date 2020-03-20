TP Toss
As supermarket shelves around the world are cleared of hand sanitizer and toilet paper amidst the COVID-19 outbreaks, businesses are taking it upon themselves to share their wealth with community members in need.

Atlanta-based marketing firm Trevelino/Keller is just one of many companies that have temporarily closed down during the quarantine. With storage closets filled with enough toilet paper for 1,000 employees, the company decided to give away all of their TP for free.

The company has since launched the Toilet Paper Exchange—an employee-run initiative to distribute the toilet paper to the community through “Toilet Paper Tosses”.

Company employees have already given away heaps of toilet paper by hosting drive-thru giveaways during which they maintain social distancing by hurling rolls of TP through peoples’ car windows.

Feel Good Friday: TP Toss

A Win for Katy Perry

A federal judge has given Katy Perry a major victory in the dispute over her song “Dark Horse.”

Best Birthday Ever

A Virginia woman received 1 million extra reasons to celebrate when she scored a lottery jackpot on her birthday.  

Grants to deal with Coronavirus?

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah on Monday outlined a list of proposals to address the coronavirus outbreak, including giving all American adults $1,000 in response to fallout from the spread of the disease.

Happy St. Patrick's Day

Whether you’re Irish or not, chances are you’ve celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at some point in your life. People of all backgrounds love to go to St. Patrick’s Day parades. Everywhere you go people wear green clothing, and decorate with shamrocks.

The Pretenders New Song

I've got great news for fans of The Pretenders, they unveiled a new ballad about an obsessive crush, “The Buzz,” that will appear on their upcoming album, Hate for Sale, out May 1st via BMG.