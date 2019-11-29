Feel Good Friday: Subway Meal

So a bunch of random New Yorkers boarded an L-train to Brooklyn the other day. And someone had set up a long table with a FULL THANKSGIVING DINNER for them!
They served everything you'd expect. Turkey, mashed potatoes, veggies, mac and cheese, cornbread, and more. Anyone who wanted to eat was allowed to. But the cool thing is, they all stopped to say Grace first.
Apparently there were a few MTA workers on the train who could have shut the whole thing down, but thankfully they didn't. And of course there are a bunch of videos of people filling plates.
Turns out an up-and-coming stand-up comedian named Jodell Lewis was behind it. He told the "New York Post" he was riding the L-train a while back, and noticed how stressed everyone was because of construction that's been slowing things up.
He says it took several months of planning to pull it off, and he hopes it brightened a few people's day. I'm sure that it did just that! Plus, he wanted to show out-of-towners that, quote, "New York has a heart."