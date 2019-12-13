I've shared stories where someone gives a waitress a super-huge tip. Which most of us can't afford to do right? But what about a CHIP-IN scenario?
A big party of 11 people walked into a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Dublin, Georgia on Wednesday. And they told the manager they wanted their BEST server.
The manager grabbed a waitress named Janet Ballard, who's worked there for about 12 years. And she was the one who waited on them.
And apparently she did a pretty darn good job. Because at the end of their meal, every person at the table chipped in a hundred bucks . . . and left her a $1,100 tip.
Janet says it's the biggest tip she's ever gotten. And there's a great photo of her hugging one of the guests before they left.
