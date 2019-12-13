I've shared stories where someone gives a waitress a super-huge tip.  Which most of us can't afford to do right? But what about a CHIP-IN scenario?

A big party of 11 people walked into a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Dublin, Georgia on Wednesday. And they told the manager they wanted their BEST server.

The manager grabbed a waitress named Janet Ballard, who's worked there for about 12 years. And she was the one who waited on them.

And apparently she did a pretty darn good job. Because at the end of their meal, every person at the table chipped in a hundred bucks . . . and left her a $1,100 tip.

Janet says it's the biggest tip she's ever gotten. And there's a great photo of her hugging one of the guests before they left.

(WMAZ)

Tags

In other news

Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Every State

Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Every State

If a BIG part of your Christmas experience is the cookies, this one is for you. Does anybody out there still do cookie exchanges? Where everyone brings cookies they've baked to trade with your family or friends?

"Four Gift" Christmas Rule

"Four Gift" Christmas Rule

Moms and dads on the parenting website Kidspot are raving about a money- and time-saving hack they implement during the holidays called the "four-gift" rule.  

Ugly Sweaters Get Priority Seating

Ugly Sweaters Get Priority Seating

Alaska Airlines announced it is celebrating the Christmas season by offering priority boarding for one day to passengers wearing ugly sweaters.  

Dave's Video of the Day: Close Call!

Dave's Video of the Day: Close Call!

Video from a dash-cam captured the moment how after a truck drove under the bridge, pieces of the bridge fell off the structure, collapsing directly onto the roadway.

Harry Styles Does Carpool Karaoke

Harry Styles Does Carpool Karaoke

As Harry Styles guest hosted the Tuesday night episode of The Late Late Show, he calls the man he's going to be filling in for, James Corden, to commute to work together.