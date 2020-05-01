Here are some more good news stories from the outbreak . . .
1. The World War Two vet who raised over $35 million for charity turns 100 years old yesterday . . . and he's gotten more than 125,000 birthday cards in the mail. The U.K. is honoring him with a special postmark. Every letter that gets stamped by the British post office this week will say, "Happy 100th Birthday Captain Thomas."
2. Taco Bell recently turned its headquarters in Irvine, California into a free drive-thru for big trucks, so firefighters and EMTs could get food. And they're doing it again today.
3. A new survey found most people feel like they're handling the crisis pretty well so far, all things considered. Only 9% of people said they're NOT handling it well.
4. Santa is making an early appearance this year. He's been self-isolating at a "summer home" in Annapolis, Maryland, and video chatting with kids to lift their spirits.
5. Mattel has a new line of Fisher-Price action figures based on frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, and EMTs. They're calling it their "Thank You Heroes" line.
6. A company that syncs drones together for aerial displays did an epic "thank you" show for healthcare workers on Tuesday. It happened outside a hospital at the University of Pennsylvania.