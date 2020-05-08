Here are more good news stories from the outbreak . . .
1. Banksy surprised a British hospital by donating a painting this week. It's a picture of a boy playing with a nurse superhero toy instead of a Batman or Spider-Man toy.
2. A woman named Rhonda Shearer just went into $600,000 of debt to buy PPE to donate to hospitals in New York. Back in 2001, after 9/11, she went into $1 million in debt to donate supplies to workers at Ground Zero.
3. McDonald's in Canada is teaming up with the Canadian Red Cross to donate a portion of every FRENCH FRY sale to the coronavirus relief effort.
4. There are twin nurses in Chicago who are working side-by-side right now fighting coronavirus. Rebecca Silverman works in the medical ICU at a hospital . . . her twin sister Samantha works in the cardiac ICU.
5. A woman surprised her husband who just earned his MBA from the University of Cincinnati with a graduation ceremony in his front yard . . . where his three-year-old son handed him his diploma.
6. A group of college students is delivering more than 100 tons of food to food banks in three different states right now. They've been doing it by finding farms who have surplus food, picking it up, and driving it to places in need.
7. Human coronavirus vaccine trials just started at New York University this week. One woman who volunteered said she was excited to participate because, quote, "to be helpful to humanity at this time, it's just unprecedented."