Boy oh boy, if only rings could talk.

Nearly 50 years after a Debra McKenna lost her boyfriend's class ring in a Portland, Maine department store, it turned up buried six inches deep in the floor of a forest in Finland.
 
Her boyfriend gave her the ring before he headed off to college, they both went to Morse High School,  and while she was at the store she took it off to wash her hands and left it in the bathroom. When she remembered she went back and it was gone. Ultimately, it didn't matter -- the couple married in 1977 and stayed together for 40 years until he passed away in 2017 after a six-year battle with cancer.
 
Somewhere between 1973 and this past January, the ring crossed the Atlantic Ocean for Finland. That part is still a mystery.  But a metalworker named Marko Saarinen found it near a forest while searching with his metal detector. Saarinen posted a photo of the ring to the Morse High School Class of 1973 Facebook page and quickly received a response. 
 
The alumni group helped track Debra down, Debra, for her part, is glad the ring found its way home. She believes the discovery was a message from her husband that he's still with her.

In other news

Update from Red Lobster

**UPDATE - On Tuesday I told you about a change at Red Lobster in regards to the delicious Cheddar Bay Biscuits. There was an article that said they were limiting them to 2 per entrée and that if you wanted more that you would have to purchase them.

Norfolk Taco Johns Helps Faith Regional

This past December at the Norfolk Taco John’s® location they held the annual Nachos Navidad promotion and decided to do something to give back to the community.

Mattel ready for Toyoko 2020 Olympics

Today Mattel, Inc. revealed their first products collection across brands in celebration of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The collection will feature a variety of unique products across Barbie®, Hot Wheels® and UNO®.

Pepsi Crystal Diamond

Pepsi just launched a contest to give away a diamond engagement ring . . . with a twist. The diamond is lab-grown and it's made out of CRYSTAL PEPSI. 