Captain Tom
Here are a few more good news stories from the outbreak . . .

 1. Warehouse stores are making it easier for front line workers to shop. Sam's Club introduced "Hero Shopping Hours" . . . BJ's Wholesale has special hours too . . . and Costco is letting them skip the line.

 2. A guy in Kenya who says he was inspired by Mother Teresa has helped feed over 24,000 families in the last few weeks.

 3. Some kids don't have the internet at home. So a school district in Austin, Texas is using more than 100 internet-equipped school busses as Wi-Fi hot spots.

 4. The British World War Two vet who's been walking for charity has now raised over $20 MILLION. His goal was to walk across his back patio 100 times by his 100th birthday. And he finished yesterday, two weeks early. Now hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition for him to be KNIGHTED by the Queen.

Starbucks Looking to Re-Open

Starbucks has taken some of the most drastic action during the pandemic . . . they shut down all of their stores without drive-thrus on March 20th.  

Hand Washing is Up

It's hard to gauge just how many ways this pandemic will permanently change society . . . but it's hard to imagine we'll ever go back to lazy hand washing again.

More Home Cooking & Snacking

Have you been cooking more than usual because of the outbreak? Over HALF of Americans have been, according to a new poll. 

Yosemite Animals Loving Quarantine

For us humans being cooped up at home is no fun, but apparently the bears are making the most of the extra space at California's shuttered Yosemite National Park.

Alex Trebek Memoir

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has a memoir coming out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the book is called “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life.” The publisher says Trebek will share “Illuminating personal anecdotes” along with t…

Planters Introducing New Flavors

Ah those delicious Planters Cheez Balls, they have been a satisfying snack since the ‘80s. But they were discontinued sometime in the early 2000s, and only recently came back to our store shelves.