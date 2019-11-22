Keys
WPVI

Everyone loves great customer service right?! Well this guy out in New York just set the bar a little higher . . .

Last weekend, a woman from Long Island named Diana Chong was heading off for an early Friendsgiving dinner in Pennsylvania. And on her way out of town, she stopped at her favorite bagel shop and left her KEYS there.

Her car is a push-button one with a key fob, and her husband was inside with the engine running. So that's how they were able to drive off without the keys in case you were wondering.

They drove 180 miles without stopping . . . got to their destination near Scranton, Pennsylvania . . . turned their car off . . . couldn't find the keys . . . and realized they were STRANDED. And they both needed to be back home on Monday for work.

They called the bagel shop, but there was no way to overnight the keys on a Sunday. So without hesitating, the manager asked for the address and said HE'D deliver them.

His name is Vincent Proscia. And he ended up driving SEVEN HOURS round-trip to get their keys back to them.

He drove back the same night, got two hours of sleep, and still went to work the next day. When a reporter asked why he did it, he said it was, quote, "just the right thing to do." 

(WPVI)

Tags

In other news

Taco Bell adding Chicken Tenders

Taco Bell adding Chicken Tenders

So guess what? Taco Bell says it’s testing new crispy tortilla chicken tenders! Yes it's an effort to upset the chicken wars dominated by fowl food purveyors Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

Dave's Video of the Day: Mean Mr. Grinch!

Dave's Video of the Day: Mean Mr. Grinch!

This mom took her kids to go meet the Grinch and told them in the car "don’t be scared he’s nice" They said "We won’t be scared we like the Grinch" You HAVE to see their reaction!

Recycled Black Friday Deals

Recycled Black Friday Deals

We’ve all seen the ads from retailers claiming the best Black Friday deals. However, WalletHub has identified in its 2019 Black Friday Freshness Report that 18 percent of all deals are recycled this year. Among the retailers, Harbor Freight has the most recycled deals, totaling 60.2 percent …

National Stuffing Day

National Stuffing Day

Can you believe that we're a week out from Thanksgiving? And by the way, today is National Stuffing Day. So if you want to crack open a box of Stove Top and eat the whole thing.....well, go for it!According to a new poll, a lot of us don't even use the term "stuffing" though. Just under 3,00…

ABC Sets Up their Summer

ABC Sets Up their Summer

ABC is clearly ready for summer again as they have renewed its entire slate of "Summer Fun and Games" programming!