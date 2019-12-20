A business owner from Gulf Breeze, Florida man sure made some families in his neighborhood joyful this holiday season.
Michael Esmond, the owner Gulf Breeze Pools and Spas, paid off utility bills for 36 families around Gulf Breeze.
Those he chose to help were at risk of having their power disconnected. It cost Esmond $4,600 to take care of those debts.
"I was hoping I could set a standard for companies that are about the size of mine ... we can still do something and give something back,” Esmond said.
He knows how it is to fall on hard times and then not be able to pay your bills.
So instead of receiving a late notice, the 36 households received cards notifying them of Esmond's act of kindness. Esmond hopes his generosity this Christmas will inspire other people to do good as well.