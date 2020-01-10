Feel Good Friday: Jackpotagious

Back in October, a woman in Maryland won a hundred grand on a scratch-off lottery ticket. But she didn't go get the cash right away, she wanted to wait until the New Year to cash it in.
So for several months, she didn't tell anyone except her husband, and a friend she's known for about 20 years who doesn't play the lottery a lot.
We don't know their names, because they want to stay anonymous. But after the friend heard about it, she decided to buy her own lottery ticket while she was out getting champagne for New Year's.
And her lottery ticket ALSO hit for just over 20 grand.
They showed up together at lottery headquarters in Baltimore this week to claim their prizes where the Maryland Lottery posted a photo of them hiding their faces behind their giant checks.