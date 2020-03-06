Lotto
upi.com

A Maryland woman said heeding a checkout clerk's advice paid off when she scored a $100,000 lottery jackpot. 

Tierra Parson, of Hagerstown, was making a snack stop at Sheetz in Hagerstown when she decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket. Parson said she needed some help deciding which ticket to buy. "I asked the cashier what was a good game to play and she suggested the Rose Gold game because it was new," Parson recalled. She said she scratched the ticket off at home that night and revealed a $100,000 top prize. "My family came running down the steps to see what was wrong," Parson said. "I screamed, 'I just won on a Lottery ticket.'"  

Parson said she went back to the store to thank the clerk for the advice.  "I drove back up there, showed her the ticket and gave her $100," she said. "If it wasn't for her, I might have picked a different game."

Parson said the money will go toward paying off her credit card debt and saving for her children's educations.

Tags

In other news

*Extra - 4Ocean Shows Impact of Ocean Plastic

*Extra - 4Ocean Shows Impact of Ocean Plastic

The Arctic is one of the most isolated and forbidding places on the planet, but to the beluga whale, the frozen north is home. We still think of the Arctic as a pristine wilderness because the nearest cities are thousands of miles away, but plastic pollution has already infiltrated this cruc…

Katy Perry Preggo

Katy Perry Preggo

If you haven't heard the news yet, a BIG congratulations is in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. They are expecting their first child together, the singer revealed in her latest music video "Never Worn White" where you can see Perry cradling her baby bump while wearing a white dress.

Peeps Crocs

Peeps Crocs

Some people love wearing Crocs, including my wife. Not everybody, but some. And some people like eating Peeps. Again, not everybody, but some. So . . . is there enough overlap in the two fanbases to support something like this?

NASA to Reveal Mars 2020 Rover Name Today

NASA to Reveal Mars 2020 Rover Name Today

NASA is ready to start another road trip on Mars and today it plans to announce the name of the rover that's scheduled to begin that journey to the red planet as soon as July. 