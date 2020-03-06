A Maryland woman said heeding a checkout clerk's advice paid off when she scored a $100,000 lottery jackpot.
Tierra Parson, of Hagerstown, was making a snack stop at Sheetz in Hagerstown when she decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket. Parson said she needed some help deciding which ticket to buy. "I asked the cashier what was a good game to play and she suggested the Rose Gold game because it was new," Parson recalled. She said she scratched the ticket off at home that night and revealed a $100,000 top prize. "My family came running down the steps to see what was wrong," Parson said. "I screamed, 'I just won on a Lottery ticket.'"
Parson said she went back to the store to thank the clerk for the advice. "I drove back up there, showed her the ticket and gave her $100," she said. "If it wasn't for her, I might have picked a different game."
Parson said the money will go toward paying off her credit card debt and saving for her children's educations.