FF
goodnewsnetwork.org

Well the only cashier at a gas station near Grand Rapids, Michigan got so sick this month, he ended up having to call 911. But, thankfully for him the store didn't have to shut down . . .

He made the 911 call around midnight, and also called his boss to find someone to fill in for him. But paramedics took him to the hospital before the other cashier could get to the store. And there were a bunch of customers actually waiting to buy stuff.

So instead of telling them to leave, a group of the firemen jumped back behind the counter and ran the store!

Captain Chris Wieland says he had some trouble figuring out the register at first. But then he finally got it working, and rang people up until the other employee got there.

One of the firemen downplayed the whole thing, and said any group of firefighters would have done it. Adding, "We're here to help."

The best news is the cashier who got sick was treated and released, and he's okay. 

(WOOD)

Tags

In other news

Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries

Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries

Get ready everyone.....Taco Bell's Nacho Fries come back on Thursday. And they're also bringing a second version this time around.

Feel Good Friday: Firefighters to the Rescue

Feel Good Friday: Firefighters to the Rescue

Well the only cashier at a gas station near Grand Rapids, Michigan got so sick this month, he ended up having to call 911. But, thankfully for him the store didn't have to shut down . . .

Captain Marvel 2 To Take Flight

Captain Marvel 2 To Take Flight

Here's some very good news from Disney/Marvel, they are officially moving forward with Captain Marvel 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Mr. Peanut is DEAD?

Mr. Peanut is DEAD?

Unfortunately, I have some very sad news for you peanut lovers out there. Planters has killed off MR. PEANUT!!!

Whoopi Goldberg Gets an Invite

Whoopi Goldberg Gets an Invite

Whoopi Goldberg was overcome with emotion after receiving a personal invitation from Sir Patrick Stewart to reprise her role as Guinan, the alien bartender she played from 1988-1993 on Star Trek: The Next Generation, for the second season of his new show Star Trek: Picard.

Budweiser Reboots Classic "Whassup" Ad

Budweiser Reboots Classic "Whassup" Ad

The matchup for Super Bowl LIV is set - now it's time for those commercials to start rolling. As was the case in recent years, some of the pricey Super Bowl commercials have leaked in advance, like the Budweiser one. 