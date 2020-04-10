Chef
Chef Jose Andres' organization has served more than 750,000 meals across America since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Andres' World Central Kitchen is using shuttered restaurants around the country to keep workers employed and try to feed the masses in cities like Miami, Little Rock, Arkansas and Los Angeles. He’s relying on celebrity chef pals including Rachael Ray, Guy Fieri and Marcus Samuelsson. They're all eager to buoy the humble restaurant kitchens across America where many started their careers.

The organization is feeding everyone from home-bound seniors to students, workers at 125 hospitals and even quarantined cruise ship passengers. 

