Feel Good Friday: Cat Shelters

Alright so if you're a cat person, you'll love this: There is a guy out in Utah named Philip Rogich who's trying to help as many feral cats as he possibly can to make it through the winter.
What he's doing is taking old Rubbermaid coolers . . . he then drills a six-inch hole in one side . . . and fills them with straw. Then he puts them around his community, that way cats can get inside and ride out winter storms.
The fact that coolers are insulated means they can also keep things warm. So they really do make a perfect shelter. And the straw helps it stay pretty dry.
Philip admits that he didn't come up with the idea himself. He got it from the ASPCA website has instructions on how to build them. But what he's doing has been inspiring more people to do it.
The reason he uses plastic coolers because they're sturdier, and he makes the hole using a six-inch hole saw that attaches to his drill like a normal drill bit.
Styrofoam coolers work too, and they're even easier because you don't need a drill. Either way, each shelter only takes about five minutes to make.
