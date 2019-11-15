Cat Shelter
Alright so if you're a cat person, you'll love this: There is a guy out in Utah named Philip Rogich who's trying to help as many feral cats as he possibly can to make it through the winter.

What he's doing is taking old Rubbermaid coolers . . . he then drills a six-inch hole in one side . . . and fills them with straw. Then he puts them around his community, that way cats can get inside and ride out winter storms.

The fact that coolers are insulated means they can also keep things warm. So they really do make a perfect shelter. And the straw helps  it stay pretty dry.

Philip admits that he didn't come up with the idea himself. He got it from the ASPCA website has instructions on how to build them. But what he's doing has been inspiring more people to do it.

The reason he uses plastic coolers because they're sturdier, and he makes the hole using a six-inch hole saw that attaches to his drill like a normal drill bit.  

Styrofoam coolers work too, and they're even easier because you don't need a drill. Either way, each shelter only takes about five minutes to make. 

Feel Good Friday: Cat Shelters

Dave's Video of the Day: No Paws-ing

Enjoy this funny video of a whimpering dog named Apollo, who's in front of the TV. The dog's upset because the show has been paused. But as soon as it starts back up, he's okay . . . until it gets paused it again.

Turkey Pringles Have Arrived!

Remember last week I was telling you about the Pringles  Thanksgiving meal kits? The ones filled with chips that taste like turkey, duck, chicken, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. 

Star leaving the Milky Way

Astronomers announced that they have spotted a star heading out of the Milky Way, this after an encounter with the super-massive black hole at the center of the galaxy.

Message in a Bottle

So who among us hasn't thought about tossing a message in a bottle into the ocean, and seeing if anyone answers?

A Mac & Cheese Turkey

Why have turkey with a side of mac and cheese at Thanksgiving dinner this year when you can combine them?