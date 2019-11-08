Feel Good Friday: Awesome Boss

In San Antonio, Texas there is an auto mechanic named Albert Brigas. He's worked as a mechanic most all of his life, but he's ready to retire now. The 68-year-old Vietnam Vet just had $5,000 left to go on to pay off his home mortgage. And as soon as that's paid off, he's outta there.
Well that's how much he had to pay. Now he can retire whenever he wants, because his boss just paid off his house.
That's right, Rudy Quinones -- the owner of Renown Auto Restoration, where Brigas has worked for 13 years -- knew about Brigas' plans. Or, as he joked about it, "Albert has been grumbling about that for the past year."
Rudy thinks the world of Brigas: "He would come into work every day even when he was sick. Just that level of loyalty the determination you just don't find anymore," says Quinones.
So last month, he decided to call Brigas into his office and told him they were going to take a trip to the bank together, once there Quinones wrote a check for the final five grand and paid off Brigas' mortgage.
"He cares he cares about his people and what happens," says Brigas of his boss.
The cool thing is, December 5th will mark 24 years that Brigas has lived in the home he and his wife now own free and clear.