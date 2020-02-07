James and Maxine Hilliker live in Lumberton, North Carolina, which is about halfway between Charlotte and Wilmington.
And just in time for their 70th wedding anniversary, they hit the lottery for more than HALF-A-MILLION BUCKS.
They've been playing the same Cash 5 numbers every Tuesday for 22 years, and they'd never won anything big before.
But late last month, they bought a ticket like always, and it hit the jackpot for $767,000 . . . or $544,000 after taxes. They picked up the check last week, on James's 90th birthday.
Their 70th anniversary was this week. They're planning to spend some of their winnings on a cruise . . . and they're not sure what they'll do with the rest yet.