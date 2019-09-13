Balloon Ride
CNN.com

A 102-year-old WWII veteran found out that it's never too late to make a wish.

Russell Hendersen is currently in hospice care at Three Rivers Hospice in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  There, he learned of an organization, Don't Stop Dreamin', that grants end-of-life wishes.   

Hendersen sent in his application and regaled the organization with his lifelong dream of riding in a hot air balloon.  However, because he's confined to a wheelchair, he wasn't sure if his request would get the green light.

Don't Stop Dreamin' immediately looked around for handicap-accessible hot air balloon rides. Their efforts paid off when they were connected to the United States Hot Air Balloon Team, who had a basket perfect for Hendersen -- and they told him the wonderful news.

Hendersen went on the flight of a lifetime Thursday, taking off just outside Lancaster, for a full hour. Don't Stop Dreamin' posted a video to their Facebook page of the veteran soaring through the air.

"I don’t know why I was chosen," Hendersen said.  "I’m not a celebrity and it’s not my birthday!” He added, “Even at 102 I can still do big things, I knew I could do it and it was wonderful!”

