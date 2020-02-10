Val Candy
candystore.com

It's good that heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are popular for Valentine's Day. Mostly because the people making them probably have a hard time selling them the rest of the year.

CandyStore.com just released the results of a study that found the most popular Valentine's Day candy in every state. The results are based on 12 years of sales data, so they're working with a serious sample size.

And heart-shaped boxes of chocolates won the most states overall, with 18 states and Washington D.C.

Conversation hearts came in second, winning 14 states. But their popularity has gone off a cliff in the past few years. Conversation hearts weren't on sale last year, and this year's have a printing error where a lot of them came out blank. Here in Nebraska the top 3 candies are 3. Cupid Corn, 2. Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates & 1. Chocolate Hearts

M&M's in Valentine's Day colors came in third, with eight states . . . Hershey's Kisses won five states . . . chocolate hearts won three . . . and chocolate roses won two.

Candy necklaces also won one state . . . Alabama. 

(CandyStore

Tags

In other news

'Birds of Prey' Perches at #1

'Birds of Prey' Perches at #1

The Harley Quinn movie "Birds of Prey" easily won the box office over the weekend . . . but it only made $33.3 million, which is a big disappointment.  

Favorite Valentine's Candy

Favorite Valentine's Candy

It's good that heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are popular for Valentine's Day. Mostly because the people making them probably have a hard time selling them the rest of the year.

First Look at Genius: Areatha

First Look at Genius: Areatha

Here's your chance for a first look of Cynthia Erivo's portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the upcoming eight-part anthology drama Genius: Aretha. 

Dave's Video of the Day: Water....NOW!

Dave's Video of the Day: Water....NOW!

Zeus the Husky is not shy letting his owners know what he wants. After several cries and howls, it was discovered that he drank all the water in the bowl and needed a refill.

Smart Mom

Smart Mom

Do you live with some very messy people? If so then you are going to sympathize with this and totally understand where the mom was coming from. 

James Bond coming to SNL

James Bond coming to SNL

Get ready America, James Bond is coming to SNL in March. OK it's actually actor Daniel Craig but it should be pretty good!

Full Moon Crazy?

Full Moon Crazy?

We've all heard this since we were kids when things are a little weird or crazy that there must be a full moon. Well, is it true or just one of those old wives tales?